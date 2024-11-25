RECALL ALERT: Tortilla strips sold in Georgia recalled over allergen concerns

ATLANTA — Before you make a cup of soup this week, there’s a recall for tortilla strips you should know about.

Sugar Foods issued a recall for their Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style that were sold in Georgia and 21 other states.

Several customers reported that their store-bought pouches contained crispy onion strips instead of the tortilla strips. The company says the onion strips contain wheat, which is not listed on the label for the tortilla strips.

So far, no illnesses have been reported, but a voluntary recall was issued for the mix-up.

“People who have a wheat allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product,” the FDA announcement reads.

The recall impacts the 3.5 ounce pouches with Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style that were shipped between Sept. 30 and Nov. 11 to distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington.

The bags will have a UPC Code 7 87359 17504 6 and are marked with a best buy date of June 20, 2025.

The company said people who have the recalled tortilla strips can return them for a full refund or throw the bags away.

