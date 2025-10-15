2 Braves players named finalists for Rawlings Gold Glove awards

ATLANTA — Major League Baseball and Rawlings announced the 2025 Gold Glove finalists and two Braves have been named to the list.

First baseman Matt Olson and shortstop Nick Allen will compete at their respective positions to claim the coveted award for fielding defense.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Olson, who grew up in Gwinnett County, previously won two Gold Glove awards during his time with the Oakland A’s. He will be up against Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper and Cincinnati Reds’ Spencer Street.

Olson led MLB first basemen in defensive runs saved.

Allen is a Gold Glove finalist for the first time in his career. He’ll compete against Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts and the St. Louis Cardinals’ Masyn Winn.

Allen just finished his first season with the Braves and made some flashy plays throughout his 135 games with Atlanta.

The winners will be announced Sunday, Nov. 2 on ESPN.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group