Local

Mother of 2 found dead inside her home. Her murder hasn’t been solved 27 years later

By WSBTV.com News Staff
1999: Bridget Lockhart Bridget Lockhart. Date Occurred: July 31, 1999. Narrative: On 7/31/99, Bridgett Lockhart was found dead inside her home at 255 Oakcliff Ct NW.
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — The family of a woman killed nearly 27 years ago joined detectives in making a new plea for help in the cold case.

Bridget Lockhart went to a party with family at a bowling alley on July 30, 1999. The next day, officers found her dead inside her home on Oakcliff Court in northwest Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lockhart’s two children were inside the home unharmed. Her daughter was five years old at the time of her death.

“At that age, you don’t fully understand what has happened. One night, she’s there smiling laughing and being a mom and the next day she’s gone,“ Elandra Loyal said at a news conference Wednesday. ”As a child, I couldn’t comprehend why she was gone."

Police say they consider Lockhart’s boyfriend at the time a suspect, but they have limited information on him. Investigators say his first name was Janarus or Janaris.

Loyal, who is now a DeKalb County police officer, wants justice for her mother.

“One piece of information could make all the difference,” she said.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the cold case. You can submit a tip online or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)

ATLANTA COLD CASES

0 of 39

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read