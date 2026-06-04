Mother of 2 found dead inside her home. Her murder hasn’t been solved 27 years later

ATLANTA — The family of a woman killed nearly 27 years ago joined detectives in making a new plea for help in the cold case.

Bridget Lockhart went to a party with family at a bowling alley on July 30, 1999. The next day, officers found her dead inside her home on Oakcliff Court in northwest Atlanta.

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Lockhart’s two children were inside the home unharmed. Her daughter was five years old at the time of her death.

“At that age, you don’t fully understand what has happened. One night, she’s there smiling laughing and being a mom and the next day she’s gone,“ Elandra Loyal said at a news conference Wednesday. ”As a child, I couldn’t comprehend why she was gone."

Police say they consider Lockhart’s boyfriend at the time a suspect, but they have limited information on him. Investigators say his first name was Janarus or Janaris.

Loyal, who is now a DeKalb County police officer, wants justice for her mother.

“One piece of information could make all the difference,” she said.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the cold case. You can submit a tip online or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)

ATLANTA COLD CASES

0 of 39 These are the unsolved cold case homicides in Atlanta The City of Atlanta Police Department has dozens of unsolved cold cases ranging from 1971 to 2013. Click through the gallery to see if you recognize any of the victims. If you believe you have any information that could help, contact the Atlanta Police Department. (Myriam Zilles/Pixabay) 1973: Sherri Swalley Sherri Swallley, 8 years old Date Occurred: 12/23/1973 308 Skipper Pl. NW Report Narrative: On 12/23/73, 8 year old Sherri Swalley was found raped and stabbed to death in the rear of the apartments at 308 Skipper Pl. (Atlanta Police Department) 1971: Obediah Reaves Obediah Reaves, 28 years old Date Occurred: 04/26/1971 227 Mitchell St. Report Narrative: On April 26, 1971, Obediah Reaves, a security guard, was shot and killed during a robbery attempt inside of the Star Loan Company. (Atlanta Police Department) 1973 Johnny Levitt Johnny Levitt, 33 years old Date Occurred: 08/18/1973 957 Blue Ridge Ave. Report Narrative: Mr. Levitt was found shot to death in a driveway at 957 Blue Ridge Ave. (Atlanta Police Department) 1977: Judge Marion Judge Marion, 20 years old Date Occurred: 09/25/1977 1701 Northside Dr. Rm. 240 Report Narrative: On September 25, 1977, Judge Marion was found deceased inside a room at the Howard Johnson motel at 1701 Northside Dr. He had been beaten and bound. (Atlanta Police Department) 1978: Louis Zaglin Louis Zaglin, 53 years old Date Occurred: 01/29/1978 2424 Piedmont Rd NE Report Narrative: On 01/29/78, Louis Zaglin was at a flea market at 2424 Piedmont Rd. when he saw a black male inside of his parked van. When he approached the van, the male shot him and fled the scene. (Atlanta Police Department) 1980: Officer Alfred Johnson Officer Alfred Johnson, 30 years old Date Occurred: 02/ 16/1980 47 0 Flat Shoals Ave SE - Big Buy Supermarket Report Narrative: On Feb 16, 1980, Officer Alfred Johnson was working an off duty job at the big buy supermarket when two black males came into the store to rob it. One of the males had a shotgun, and the other had a .38 caliber pistol. Officer Johnson confronted the suspects and was shot by both males. He died later that day at Grady Hospital. The robbers fled the scene with cash and food stamps. (Atlanta Police Department) 1980: Faye Drive Faye Dollar, 22 years old Date Occurred: 12/04/1980 1470 Spring St. Report Narrative: Ms. Dollar was found in the trunk of her vehicle on 12/04/2014 in the parking lot of the Admiral Benson Inn. She was reported missing by her family on 12/01/1980. She died from a blow to her head. (Atlanta Police Department) 1980: William Converse William Converse, 43 years old Date Occurred: 07/17/1980 1265 Lakewood Ave. Report Narrative: On July 17, 1980, William Converse was found stabbed to death outside the rear of a warehouse at 1265 Lakewood Ave. Mr. Converse lived in the warehouse. It appeared that the warehouse had been burglarized. (Atlanta Police Department) 1981: Robert Mills Robert Mills, 59 years old Date Occurred: 02/04/1981 1400 Donnelly Ave. #D-2 Report Narrative: Robert Mills was found stabbed to death inside of his apartment on Donnelly Ave. (Atlanta Police Department) 1982: Elizabeth Bertolino Elizabeth Bertolino, 48 years old Date Occurred: 02/20/1982 100 Techwood Dr. (old Omni hotel) Report Narrative: Ms. Bertolino was found stabbed to death inside a walkway connecting the old Omni Hotel and the Ga. World Congress Center. He purse was taken from the scene. Note: No photo available of the victim (Lighthousebay/Getty Images) 1985: Owen Garmon Owen Garmon, 33 years old Date Occurred: 03/14/1985 1440 Middleton St. #79 Report Narrative: Mr. Garmon was found beaten to death inside of his apartment. (Atlanta Police Department) 1985: Keith Manning Keith Manning, 20 years old Date Occurred: 04/20/1985 On 14th St. between Cresent Ave. and Peachtree St. Report Narrative: On April 20, 1985, Keith Manning was found shot to death inside of a vehicle that crashed on 14th St. near Cresent Ave. He was possibly killed by a black male driving a taxi during a road rage incident. (Atlanta Police Department) 1986: Victor Mitchell Victor Mitchell, 26 years old Date Occurred: 12/22/1986 5500 South Terminal Pkwy Report Narrative: On Dec. 22, 1986, Victor Mitchell was found deceased in the trunk of his rental car in a parking lot at the Atlanta Airport. (Atlanta Police Department) 1987: John Macomber John Macomber, 36 years old Date Occurred: 07/31/1987 41 Irby St. NE Report Narrative: John Macomber was found shot and killed inside of the Five Paces Inn bar where he worked. (Atlanta Police Department) 1990: Carol Holmon Carol Holmon, 21 years old Date Occurred: 04/06/1990 1944 Piedmont Cir. Rm 334 Report Narrative: On April 6, 1990, Ms. Holman was found strangled to death inside of room 334 of the Holiday Inn at 1944 Piedmont Cir. (Atlanta Police Department) 1991: Gloria Raines Gloria Raines, 41 years old Date Occurred: 06/05/1991 896 Westmont Rd. Report Narrative: Ms. Raines was found deceased inside of a vacant house at 896 Westmont Rd. (Atlanta Police Department) 1990: Felecia McGhee Felecia McGhee, 19 years old Date Occurred: 09/14/1990 93 Allen Temple Ct. Report Narrative: On 09/14/90, Felecia McGhee was found beaten and drowned in the bathtub of her apartment at 90 Allen Temple Ct. (Atlanta Police Department) 1995: Elia Banderas Elia Banderas, 31 years old Date Occurred: 12/30/1995 210 Peachtree St. Rm 6010 Report Narrative: On December 30, 1995, Ms. Banderas was found beaten to death inside of room 6010 of the Peachtree Westin hotel, where she worked as a maid. (Atlanta Police Department) 1996: Pauline Cerasoli Pauline Cerasoli Date Occurred: 02/16/1996 210 Peachtree St. Rm 6414 Report Narrative: On February 16, 1996, Ms. Cerasoli was found badly beaten and strangled inside of room 6414 of the Peachtree Westin hotel. She later died from her injuries. (Atlanta Police Department) 1996: Terrance Williams Terrance Williams, 21 years old Date Occurred: 09/02/1996 Kings Smith Rd and Hutchens Rd Report Narrative: Terrance Williams was shot and killed while he was driving a vehicle at the intersection of King Smith Rd. and Hutchens Rd. (Atlanta Police Department) 1997: Benita Tolbert Benita Tolbert, 36 years old Date Occurred: 08/25/1997 482 Old Wheat St. Report Narrative: On August 25, 1997, the decomposed body of Benita Tolbert was found inside of an abandoned house at 482 Old Wheat St. (Atlanta Police Department) 1999: Melissa Wolfenbarger Melissa Wolfenbarger, 21 years old Date Occurred: 04/29/1999 858 Avon Ave. Report Narrative: In 1999, Ms. Wolfenbarger's head was found on Avon Ave. A few months later, more of her severed remains were found in the area. (Atlanta Police Department) 1999: Johnny Howard Johnny Howard, 27 years old Date Occurred: 06/01/1999 400 Nolan St. Report Narrative: Mr. Howard was found shot to death in Chosewood Park on June 1, 1999, around 10 p.m. (Atlanta Police Department) 1999: Bridget Lockhart Bridget Lockhart. Date Occurred: July 31, 1999. Narrative: On 7/31/99, Bridgett Lockhart was found dead inside her home at 255 Oakcliff Ct NW. 2003: Mattie Jackson Mattie Jackson, 87 years old Date Occurred: 07/10/2003 496 Rankin St. Report Narrative: Ms. Jackson was found stabbed to death inside her house. A purse strap was found beside her, but her purse was not found on the scene. (Atlanta Police Department) 2005: Eula Tucker Eula Tucker, 77 years old Date Occurred: 07/18/2005 625 Joseph Lowery Blvd. #11 Report Narrative: On July 18, 2005, 77-year-old Eula Tucker was found beaten to death inside of an apartment at 625 Joseph Lowery Blvd. (Atlanta Police Department) 2008: Iman Cannon Iman Cannon, 21 years old Date Occurred: 05/13/2008 2521 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy Report Narrative: On May 13, 2008, around 12:10 a.m., Iman Cannon was found shot to death behind a building at 2521 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. (Atlanta Police Department) 2009: Patrick Boland Patrick Boland, 43 years old Date Occurred: 05/28/2009 1073 Piedmont Ave. Report Narrative: On May 28, 2009, around 0130 hours, Mr. Boland was found stabbed to death inside of Piedmont Park. (Atlanta Police Department) 2009: Doo Ran Yoo Doo Ran Yoo Date Occurred: 09/01/2009 2860 Martin Luther King Jr Dr Report Narrative: On September 1. 2009, Doo Ran Yoo was shot to death inside of her family run laundromat at 2860 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. (Atlanta Police Department) 2010: Gregory Smith Gregory Smith, 47 years old Date Occurred: 08/07/2010 2388 El Paso Rd SW Report Narrative: Mr. Smith was found shot to death inside of his red Ford Edge in front of this location. (Atlanta Police Department) 2013: Patrick Corona Patrick Corona, 23 years old Date Occurred: 05/25/2013 May Ave SE near Flat Shoals Ave Report Narrative: On May 25, 2013, around 10:45 PM, Patrick Cotrona, and two friends were robbed at gunpoint by a B/M suspect. During the robbery, the suspect shot and killed Cotrona, and then fled in a dark colored 4 door vehicle. (Atlanta Police Department) 2013: Ronald Clark Ronald Clark, 57 years old Date Occurred: 04/26/2013 2053 Marietta Blvd Report Narrative: On April 26, 2013, Ronald Clark, was found shot and beaten in the roadway next to his van at 2053 Marietta Blvd. He was transported to Grady Hospital, where he later died. (Atlanta Police Department)

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