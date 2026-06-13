Rabid fox confirmed in metro Atlanta

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Authorities in Griffin say an aggressive fox who attacked a dog was confirmed infected with rabies.

The positive test was confirmed by Georgia Department of Public Health Laboratory on June 12.

City officials said the fox had been “involved in an incident” in the Forest Hills Neighborhood area, on Springer Drive.

The fox attacked a dog and was being a danger to others on June 7.

The City of Griffin Animal Control recovered the fox and submitted it for testing. The Griffin Police Department also responded to the fox.

Health officials urge people to keep their pets up to date on vaccinations.

People and pets should also avoid encountering wild animals acting aggressively, exhibiting excessive drooling, staggering or uncoordinated in their movements.

Nocturnal animals, including foxes, should be avoided during the day.

For more information on preventing rabies, visit the Georgia Department of Health website.

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