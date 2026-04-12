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Quiet weather ahead for metro Atlanta, plus driest Masters in 15 years

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Hot weather ahead for metro Atlanta, plus driest Masters in 15 years
By WSBTV.com News Staff

The weather ahead will be quiet and warm over the next few days in the metro Atlanta area.

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Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 80s and pushing into the upper 80s by late next wee.

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There is no significant rain in the forecast, Kramlich said.

Looking over to Augusta for the Masters Tournament, Kramlich said the final round will happen during a hot afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Thanks to the lack of rain, Kramlich said it’s the first time in 15 years that fans and competitors have had a totally dry Masters competition.

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