Quiet weather ahead for metro Atlanta, plus driest Masters in 15 years

The weather ahead will be quiet and warm over the next few days in the metro Atlanta area.

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Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 80s and pushing into the upper 80s by late next wee.

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There is no significant rain in the forecast, Kramlich said.

Looking over to Augusta for the Masters Tournament, Kramlich said the final round will happen during a hot afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Thanks to the lack of rain, Kramlich said it’s the first time in 15 years that fans and competitors have had a totally dry Masters competition.

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