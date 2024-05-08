Protesters gather near Israeli Consulate in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Another pro-Palestine protest happened in Atlanta.
On Tuesday night, protesters were outside of the Israeli Consulate in Midtown Atlanta.
This comes after the Israeli military attacked the City of Rafah in Gaza, and a day after Israel’s government rejected a ceasefire proposal accepted by Hamas.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to Atlanta Police on Tuesday night.
At one point, protesters began marching along Spring Street.
APD confirmed that Tuesday’s protest was peaceful.
