President Trump signs order to keep families together at border

WASHINGTON - President Trump has signed ab executive order to keep families together at the border and says the 'zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue.
The U.S. government has separated more than 2,300 children from their parents in recent weeks in a policy that stoked widespread outrage among both Democrats and Republicans.
“We want to keep families together, it’s very important,” Trump said. "I’ll be doing something that’s somewhat preemptive and ultimately will be matched by legislation I’m sure.”
Multiple groups had insisted that the president had the power to stop family separation by ending the Justice Department's "zero-tolerance" policy that anyone who crosses the border illegally will be criminally prosecuted.
NEW: Pres. Trump: "We're signing an executive order...It's about keeping families together while at the same time being sure that we have a powerful, very strong border." https://t.co/n43d8BLNUI pic.twitter.com/48HtvECimy— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 20, 2018
