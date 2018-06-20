  • President Trump signs order to keep families together at border

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON - President Trump has signed ab executive order to keep families together at the border and says the 'zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue. 

    The U.S. government has separated more than 2,300 children from their parents in recent weeks in a policy that stoked widespread outrage among both Democrats and Republicans. 

    We'll have the latest on this developing story, starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

    “We want to keep families together, it’s very important,” Trump said. "I’ll be doing something that’s somewhat preemptive and ultimately will be matched by legislation I’m sure.” 

    Multiple groups had insisted that the president had the power to stop family separation by ending the Justice Department's "zero-tolerance" policy that anyone who crosses the border illegally will be criminally prosecuted. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    President Trump signs order to keep families together at border

  • Headline Goes Here

    Body found in trunk of abandoned car belonging to missing man, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former medical examiner says Timothy Coggins was stabbed 30 times

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 injured in crash after driver runs red light, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man considered 'armed and dangerous' wanted in domestic dispute