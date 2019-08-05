It took just 30 seconds in Ohio and zero bullets in Texas for officers to stop two mass shooters this weekend, but not before 29 people were killed and about 50 injured in less than 24 hours.
Officers gunned down the Ohio shooter at the doorstep of a bar-turned-hiding place in the middle of Dayton's nightclub district.
Police arrested the El Paso shooter as hundreds fled a crowded shopping center.
In the Texas border city of El Paso, a gunman opened fire Saturday morning in a shopping area packed with thousands of people during the busy back-to-school season.
The attack killed 20 and wounded more than two dozen, many of them critically.
Hours later in Dayton, Ohio, a gunman wearing body armor and carrying extra magazines opened fire in a popular nightlife area, killing nine and injuring at least 26 people.
President Donald Trump denounced both shootings, saying "hate has no place in our country."
The president said Sunday that "we're going to take care" of the problem.
He said he's been speaking to the attorney general, the FBI director and members of Congress and will make an additional statement Monday.
President Trump also pointed to a mental illness problem in the U.S., calling the shooters "really very seriously mentally ill."
