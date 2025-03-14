Power crews across North Georgia get ready for the potential of strong storms this weekend

ATLANTA — Utility crews across the metro area are now gearing up to respond to downed power lines and outages ahead of strong storms expected to move through North Georgia this weekend.

Jackson EMC is the largest electric cooperative in Georgia with over 260,000 customers in 10 counties.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan caught up with linemen on Friday who were getting their trucks prepped with all the equipment they’ll need to get the lights back on.

“What are you expecting?” Regan asked lineman Todd Baxter.

“A lot of possible lines down, bad transformers, arrestors. That’s what we have been loading up this afternoon. We got transformers on all our trucks, wires, just getting prepared for it,” Baxter said.

Systemwide, Jackson EMC has more than 400 linemen.

All have been told that it’s possible they will be called in over the weekend given the possibility of gale force winds, heavy rain, hail, and a possible tornado outbreak.

They could be working some long hours come Sunday.

“All of our crews are ready; we are on standby. We have called out our contractors to be on standby as well. We want to make sure out crews are safe, and our members are safe,” said Kerri Testament, with Jackson EMC.

“They’re talking about possible EF-2 tornadoes, that doesn’t sound too good,” Regan told Baxter.

“No, it doesn’t. But we are prepared for it. Anything we got to do for our customers, we will be there for them,” Baxter said.

Jackson EMC wants to remind everyone if there’s a downed powerline in your neighborhood, to stay clear of it, call 911 and the power company.

