Popular seafood restaurant by the river in Savannah to shut its doors this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A popular seafood restaurant on River Street in Savannah will shut its doors later this month, according to a Facebook post.

Tubby’s, which is located right on the Savannah River Walk, has been a popular spot in the area for more than 25 years.

“We want to genuinely thank our dedicated and talented staff, many of whom have been with us for years if not decades,...” the restaurant wrote. “These amazing humans have made Tubby’s magical as have you, our loyal customers! We are beyond grateful to our patrons and colleagues for your incredible support. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts!”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Restaurant owners told WJCL that it would do what it could to find employees jobs at one of their other restaurants.

The owners told WJCL that the closure was related to issues with the lease.

Tubby’s has another location in Thunderbolt, Georgia, which will not be impacted by this closure.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘Incredibly sad:’ Popular bar in midtown Atlanta to shut down today A popular midtown Atlanta bar known for being LGBTQ-friendly is shutting down later this month.

©2023 Cox Media Group