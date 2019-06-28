Popular IHOP fails inspection with a 58, temporarily loses permit

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A restaurant that’s part of a well-known breakfast chain has failed a health inspection. It is the IHop on Dogwood Drive in Conyers.
That’s right off Highway 138 and I-20. its permit was actually suspended temporarily because it was the third time the restaurant had the same violation of not keeping some food items cold enough. The restaurant is now back open.
Channel 2's Carol Sbarge saw manager Davon Works putting up the most recent score in the Conyers International House of Pancakes.
On June, 26, the IHop in Rockdale County failed with a score of 58. Works said they are fixing all the violations.
Those violations included flies throughout the kitchen, the air temperature of the cooler not being cold enough and a cook using their forearm to wipe their nose without then washing hands during the inspection.
Works said as far as what any cooks might have done wrong, they have since been coached on proper food safety procedures.
IHOP restaurants were first started in the 1950s in California and now are worldwide.
The Conyers manager is apologizing to customers for this recent inspection failure. Works says in addition to fixing the violations, the staff has done additional cleaning.
We’ll let you know how the Conyers IHOP does when they are re-inspected.
