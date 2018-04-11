  • Pollen count for past 24 hours is highest in 3 years

    ATLANTA - Beating a record is usually a good thing, but not this time.

    Tuesday’s pollen count soared to an extremely high 5,098 particles per cubic meter of air, which is bad news for allergy sufferers, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma.  

    The pollen count was measured on 6 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.   

    Atlanta Allergy and Asthma said high temperatures helped produce the highest count we've had since 2015.

    The top contributors are trees, including oak, mulberry, pine, mulberry and willow. Grass allergens are high and weeds are low.

    The list of the highest pollen counts in the past decade: 

    • April 4, 2018: 4,667 
    • March 31, 2017: 3,559
    • March 29, 2016: 4,106
    • April 9, 2015: 6,152
    • April 4, 2014: 5,230
    • April 11, 2013: 8,023
    • March 20, 2012: 9,369
    • March 24, 2011: 3,939
    • April 7, 2010: 5,733
    • April 6, 2009: 3,584
    • April 14, 2008: 3,332 

    Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said the next chance of rain comes on Sunday. 

