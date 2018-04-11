ATLANTA - Beating a record is usually a good thing, but not this time.
When we could see some allergy relief, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
[Download the free Severe Weather Team 2 app to check pollen levels in your area]
Tuesday’s pollen count soared to an extremely high 5,098 particles per cubic meter of air, which is bad news for allergy sufferers, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma.
The pollen count was measured on 6 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.
POLLEN COUNT: Highest so far this season and highest since April 4, 2014 when it was 5,230. Highest on record is 9,369 on March 20, 2012. pic.twitter.com/Qpyuf8VaUu— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) April 11, 2018
Atlanta Allergy and Asthma said high temperatures helped produce the highest count we've had since 2015.
[READ: Allergy experts say it's time to get your medicine for pollen season]
The top contributors are trees, including oak, mulberry, pine, mulberry and willow. Grass allergens are high and weeds are low.
The list of the highest pollen counts in the past decade:
- April 4, 2018: 4,667
- March 31, 2017: 3,559
- March 29, 2016: 4,106
- April 9, 2015: 6,152
- April 4, 2014: 5,230
- April 11, 2013: 8,023
- March 20, 2012: 9,369
- March 24, 2011: 3,939
- April 7, 2010: 5,733
- April 6, 2009: 3,584
- April 14, 2008: 3,332
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said the next chance of rain comes on Sunday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}