  • Police, SWAT teams searching for Family Dollar robbery suspect

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a suspect who tried to rob a Family Dollar in DeKalb County.

    A DeKalb County police spokesman told Channel 2 Action News their SWAT team is assisting Pine Like police at the store off Rockbridge Road. 

    Police said it started off as a robbery and the SWAT team was called because officers believe the suspect may have been held up inside. 

