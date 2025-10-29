Local

Police seek man last seen in May in northeast Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Photo contains two images. The left image appears to be a selfie of a Black man wearing a red Ohio State hoodie. The right image shows the same man standing on a sidewalk in a gray sweater, hands in pockets, smiling and wearing a ball cap backwards.
Missing Staten Toccoa Christgene Staten, 27, was last seen in May near McDonald's off Big A Road in Toccoa. (Source: Toccoa Police Department)
TOCCOA, Ga. — Authorities are hoping the public can help them find a man missing for five months.

Toccoa Police Department has issued a missing person alert for Christgene “Christian” Staten, a 27-year-old man last seen in May near McDonald’s on Big A Road in Toccoa.

Staten is described as 5′11″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a red Ohio State hoodie, blue jeans and blue and white Jordans. He may have been carrying a tent.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Staten’s whereabouts to come forward. Detective Erik Carter of the Toccoa Police Department is the contact for this case, and he can be reached at 706-898-5233.

