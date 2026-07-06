Police seek 3 accused of taking $2K sneakers at gunpoint

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department released surveillance imagery of three male suspects accused in an armed robbery of high-end items from youths, including sneakers worth about $2,300.

Police said the robbery happened near the intersection of Rankin Street NE and Glen Iris Drive NE on July 5.

The suspects are accused of following the youths from the Ponce City Market area, pointing a gun at them and taking high-end Bottega Veneta sneakers worth about $2,300 along with other pricy items.

The suspects are thought to be young adults or teens. Police released surveillance video of them riding scooters.

One of the suspects has a full afro and athletic build. He was wearing a black skull cap and light blue jeans and had a black handgun.

A second suspect wore his hair in afro dreads, had a slim build, and wearing blue skinny jeans, a white T-shirt and a Cartier watch.

Police said the third suspect was wearing dreads, blue jeans, a white T-shirt and white Air Force sneakers. He was described as having a skinny build.

APD urges anyone who may know who these suspects are to contact them. You may submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477, online or by texting CSGA. You don’t have to give your name or identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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