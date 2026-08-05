Police searching for man accused pistol-whipping driver in road rage attack

SMYRNA, Ga. — Smyrna police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of pistol-whipping a driver during a road rage confrontation that left the victim hospitalized.

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Investigators released surveillance video of the June 27 attack as they continue searching for the passenger they say assaulted the victim.

According to police, the incident began after a traffic dispute near Cumberland Boulevard and Cobb Parkway. Investigators said one vehicle cut off another before both drivers continued down the road.

Police said the driver of a black car, a man in his 50s, realized a silver car was following him into his apartment complex. After parking, the victim got out of his vehicle and walked over to speak with the people inside the silver car.

That’s when the encounter turned violent, investigators said.

Police said the passenger got out of the silver car, punched the victim several times, knocked him to the ground and then struck him repeatedly with a handgun. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators identified the driver of the silver car as 18-year-old Hayle Kirkpatrick. Police said she got out of the vehicle during the assault before driving away with the passenger.

Kirkpatrick has since been charged with obstruction. Police say she has not cooperated with the investigation, and they are now asking for the public’s help identifying the passenger accused of carrying out the attack.

“That person is not cooperating with the investigation, so we’re asking for the community’s help in identifying who that passenger is,” Smyrna Police Lt. Meredith Holt said.

Anyone with information about the passenger’s identity is asked to contact Detective Eric Schum at 678-631-5416 or eschum@smyrnaga.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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