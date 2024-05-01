Police searching for man 88-year-old man with dementia out of Athens-Clarke County

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County has issued a missing person alert for an 88-year-old man.
Police said Lowell Blickenderfer was last seen in Oconee County off of Epps Bridge Road.
Family says he suffers dementia.
He was last seen driving a white Honda Fit tag AIX5612.
He was wearing a gray t-shirt, black pajama pants, and black loafers.
If you see him, contact Athens-Clarke County Police.
