Police searching for man 88-year-old man with dementia out of Athens-Clarke County

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County has issued a missing person alert for an 88-year-old man.

Police said Lowell Blickenderfer was last seen in Oconee County off of Epps Bridge Road.

Family says he suffers dementia.

He was last seen driving a white Honda Fit tag AIX5612.

He was wearing a gray t-shirt, black pajama pants, and black loafers.

If you see him, contact Athens-Clarke County Police.

