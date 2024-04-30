4 Georgia restaurants make Yelp’s list of best brunch spots in 2024

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Four Georgia restaurants have made Yelp’s list of the best brunch restaurants in the U.S. in 2024.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, the website ranked the top brunch spots across the U.S.. The company started by identifying businesses in the breakfast and brunch category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning brunch and the holiday.

They then ranked them by several factors including volume of ratings and reviews with those keywords in the past three years.

Four Georgia restaurants made the list.

The Collins Quarter in Savannah came in at #15. The restaurant boasts that it is fashioned after coffee cafe restaurants in Melbourne and brings the taste of the Pacific Rim to Savannah.

Flavor Rich in Suwanee came in at #36. The restaurant opened as a food truck in 2018 and focuses on high-quality dishes with fresh, local ingredients. Their signature dishes include chicken and waffles and butter-poached lobster rolls.

In Pooler, Another Broken Egg Cafe made the list at #76. According to the owners, the restaurant focuses on SOuther-inspired dishes with an artisanal flair and hand-crafted cocktails.

Finally, Buttermilk Kitchen in Atlanta made the list at #94. The restaurant offers Southern American cuisine and changes its menu frequently and seasonally.

