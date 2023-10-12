Police searching for 3 suspects accused of breaking into DeKalb County storage units

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police is asking for your help to identify three people who they say broke into a storage location.

Wednesday night, DCPD posted a photo of three people who they say broke into the Public Storage on Clairmont Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the woman and two men were seen breaking into multiple storage units on Oct. 4.

They are wanted for questioning.

TRENDING STORIES:

DCPD said if you have any information, call 911.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man accused of killing Buckhead valet taken into custody, family says

©2023 Cox Media Group