Police searching for 15-year-old Conyers girl missing for 2 weeks

CONYERS, Ga. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is working to find a 15-year-old Conyers girl who vanished two weeks ago.
Kellis Smith vanished from her home on May 28. Her family said she may be with a teenage boy.
Smith is described as 5′7″ and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
“Your family loves and misses you,” her family wrote. “Everyone wants you to return. No matter what, we can face it together. We will be there with open arms. Love, your family.”
Anyone with additional information on Kellis’s whereabouts are urged to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Conyers Police Department (Georgia) at 1-770-483-6600.
