Police searching for 11-year-old girl who disappeared from Henry County home

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police say Aurora Thompson was last seen leaving her home on Bridget Drive around 11:37 p.m. Tuesday.

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She left wearing a dark-colored shirt and camouflage pants. She was also carrying a black and teal backpack, according to Henry County Emergency Management.

Police did not given an approximate height for Aurora.

They are asking anyone who sees her or knows where she is to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 770-957-9121. You can also text information, photos, and videos regarding her whereabouts to 770-220-7009.

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