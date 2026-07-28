Police: Driver flees after rear-ending vehicle, abandoning Tesla in ditch

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are searching for a driver who ran from the scene after a crash in northwest Atlanta Tuesday morning.

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According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at Northside Drive NW and Norfleet Road NW.

Investigators said a driver was traveling north on Northside Drive when a purple Tesla rear-ended the vehicle.

After the crash, the Tesla drove into a ditch.

Police said the driver of the Tesla got out and fled on foot, abandoning the car.

The other driver remained at the scene and spoke with investigators.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

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