Police release sketch of man accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old at gunpoint

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department released a sketch Thursday of the suspect police said sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Northwest Atlanta.
APD officials said the incident happened Tuesday, July 10.
Police said the man is armed and dangerous. He is described as a man in his early 20's with short black hair, brown eyes, and a kiss tattoo on his neck. Officials said the man is about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slender build.
Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
A reward up to $2,000 is being offered for any information leading to his arrest.
