Police release photo of man shot and killed on his back porch, suspect still at large

EAST POINT, Ga. — The East Point Police Department and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta Seek are asking for your help to identify a shooting suspect.

On May 17, 2022, at 9:20 p.m., police responded to 3031 Kentucky Court at the Lexington Apartments about a person shot.

When they got there, they found the victim, Princeton Morris, pictured, shot inside his home.

Investigators said Morris was shot and killed on his back porch.

Police said it was reported that Morris opened his rear sliding door to meet with someone before being shot.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment of the person or people responsible for Morris’ murder.

