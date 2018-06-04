Police officer injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 78

ATLANTA - A multi-vehicle crash involving a police officer is causing traffic delays on Hwy 78 WB at I-285.
According to Triple Team Traffic, there is a heavy police presence in the area.
Authorities say an officer was injured and transported to a hospital. He or she is stable.
Several lanes are closed as crews work to investigate and clear the accident site.
#TRAVELADVISORY Tucker: officer-involved crash, only left lane open Hwy 78/wb at I-285 (Exit 2). Slows Brockett. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/NMHlpjnuNn— Fireball Turnbull (@DougTurnbull) June 4, 2018
