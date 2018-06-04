  • Police officer injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 78

    ATLANTA - A multi-vehicle crash involving a police officer is causing traffic delays on Hwy 78 WB at I-285.

    According to Triple Team Traffic, there is a heavy police presence in the area.

    Authorities say an officer was injured and transported to a hospital. He or she is stable.

    Several lanes are closed as crews work to investigate and clear the accident site.

