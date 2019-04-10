  • Police looking for man they say stole 'large amount of Pokémon trading cards'

    Updated:

    TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in LaGrange are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say stole a “large amount of Pokémon trading cards.”

    According to the LaGrange Police Department, a man walked into the Dollar Tree on Commerce Avenue and stole the cards.

    If you can identify the man, call LaGrange police at 706-883-2603 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories