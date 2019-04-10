TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in LaGrange are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say stole a “large amount of Pokémon trading cards.”
According to the LaGrange Police Department, a man walked into the Dollar Tree on Commerce Avenue and stole the cards.
If you can identify the man, call LaGrange police at 706-883-2603 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}