Police investigation underway in downtown Atlanta near RaceTrac on Piedmont

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are on the scene of an investigation.

Just after 1 a.m., Channel 2 Action News crews went to the 100 block of Piedmont Avenue Northeast across from the RaceTrac where multiple police were present.

Caution tape was wrapped around a white vehicle parked outside of a building.

Channel 2 Action News photographers showed officers walking around the white vehicle with an open door and damaged windows.

The RaceTrac decided to close its doors at the Piedmont location in February. The company CEO said it was due to “significant public safety issues.” The decision came right after a deadly shooting near the store.

At this time, details are limited.

Police have not confirmed why they are on the scene.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to police but they have not responded.

