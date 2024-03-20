Police investigation underway at DeKalb County shopping plaza

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County authorities were out at a scene in a shopping center Tuesday night.
At this time, details are limited.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Channel 2 Action News was on the scene during WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. as officers paced the grounds outside of a restaurant on Covington Highway.
Multiple police vehicles were seen on the scene, including a Crime Scene Investigation van.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Attorney who exposed Fani Willis’ romantic relationship feels ‘vindicated’ by judge’s ruling
- ‘Other daddy,’ mom passed out drunk on Florida beach, leaving Ga. kids alone, deputies say
- Victor Hill moved from federal prison, transferred to community confinement
It is unclear what, exactly, police are investigating.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb County Police, but has not heard back.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group