Police investigation in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA — A Channel 2 Action News crew saw multiple Atlanta police at a Food Mart along Donald Lee Hollowell early Saturday morning.

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Our crew also saw yellow caution tape surrounding the store and CSI on scene.

At this time, the Atlanta Police Department has not released any information on what kind of investigation this is.

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