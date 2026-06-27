Police investigation inside BP in SW Atlanta

Around midnight, Atlanta Police responded to the BP along the 500 block of Lee Street southwest to a dispute with a weapon call.

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Police say a caller reported that a man fired shots inside of the building. When officers arrived they encountered the man and detained him.

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Details are limited at this time. Police say there were no significant injuries reported. This investigation is ongoing.

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