Local

Police investigation inside BP in SW Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Police investigation on Lee St
By WSBTV.com News Staff

Around midnight, Atlanta Police responded to the BP along the 500 block of Lee Street southwest to a dispute with a weapon call.

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Police say a caller reported that a man fired shots inside of the building. When officers arrived they encountered the man and detained him.

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Details are limited at this time. Police say there were no significant injuries reported. This investigation is ongoing.

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