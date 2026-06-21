Police investigation in DeKalb County neighborhood

DeKalb County police had the 2000 block of Leisure Springs Circle blocked off with caution tape early Sunday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police on scene would not say what they we’re investigating.
We have reached out to the department for further information and will keep you updated.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in Georgia murder-suicide
- Marietta man admits to molesting child he babysat
- Atlanta man freed after DNA evidence overturns 2008 murder conviction
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group