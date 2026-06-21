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Police investigation in DeKalb County neighborhood

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Police investigation on Leisure Springs Circle
By WSBTV.com News Staff

DeKalb County police had the 2000 block of Leisure Springs Circle blocked off with caution tape early Sunday morning.

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Police on scene would not say what they we’re investigating.

We have reached out to the department for further information and will keep you updated.

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