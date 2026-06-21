Police investigation in DeKalb County neighborhood

DeKalb County police had the 2000 block of Leisure Springs Circle blocked off with caution tape early Sunday morning.

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Police on scene would not say what they we’re investigating.

We have reached out to the department for further information and will keep you updated.

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