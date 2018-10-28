ATLANTA - Atlanta Police and Fire Departments have cleared the scene at Hartsfield-Jackson's International Terminal after their investigation into a "possible suspicious passage."
Airport spokeswoman Elise Durham confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the investigation wrapped up around 12:15 p.m. The package turned out to be two flashlights and a weather radio, according to Durham.
Channel 2 Action News first learned of the investigation shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday.
The airport tweeted at the time that all traffic at the International Terminal had been diverted.
🚨 Traffic Alert: All traffic at the International Terminal is being diverted to the departures level at this time.— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) October 28, 2018
Those needing to access parking at the International Terminal, please access the long-term parking deck. The hourly parking deck is closed.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to Atlanta Police Department and received this statement from spokesman Officer S. R. Brown.
"Atlanta Police are on scene at the Hartsfield Jackson International Terminal in reference to a suspicious package located outside of the terminal. At this time all traffic at the International Terminal is being diverted to the departures level at this time. Airport Operations are unaffected at this time. The Atlanta Bomb Unit is currently on scene accessing the situation. The investigation continues."
