Police investigating after body found in shallow creek

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after a body was found in a shallow creek in Polk County Saturday.
The body was found of Jones Avenue in Rockmart, police said.
The victim is a man with tattoos. His race is not clear, police said.
The coroner said the victim has likely been in the water for 2 days to 2 weeks.
Police said they have not seen evidence of foul play, but that could change as they investigate.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now working to try to identify the body.
