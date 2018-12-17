Investigators: Homeowner kills man suspected of breaking into his house

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shootout Monday afternoon.
According to police, officers were called to Ira Street just before 2 p.m. for reports of a person shot.
When police got to the scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Once was dead and the other was rushed to Grady Hospital.
Homicide detectives said the preliminary investigation indicates the man who was killed was shot in an exchange of gunfire after he tried to break into the other man’s home.
Neither man’s identity has been released.
There were no other injuries reported. The investigation remains active.
Atlanta Police investigating 2 people shot - 1 killed - at a house on Ira Street. Police say the dead man was an intruder. The other man shot was taken to Grady. PD have not released any more info. Updates on @wsbtv Ch 2 Action News. pic.twitter.com/ABzFVbPWd7— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) December 17, 2018
