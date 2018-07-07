0 Police: Girl who disappeared a year ago from Illinois could be in Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. - This week marked one year since a young girl's abduction and now police say they have reason to believe she could in the Georgia area.

Police said Kayla Unbehaun,10, was abducted from her mother, Heather Unbehaun, last July. Unbehaun disappeared from her Illinois home.

The National Center for missing and exploited children says Kayla's mother has ties to Athens, and previously expressed a desire to live off the grid.

In a post on a GoFundMe account, Kayla’s father Ryan Iskerka said Heather Unbehaun was last seen packing her belongings on the roof of her car for a Fourth of July camping trip with their daughter. The two were also spotted at a parade in Wheaton, Illinois.

Unbehaun, who does not have custody of Kayla, was scheduled to give the child back to Iskerka by 7 p.m. July 5, but they never showed.

Iskerka called the police and an investigation was launched.

“It was discovered that all of Heather's social media (accounts) had been canceled and her phone turned off,” Iskerka wrote in the post. “As far as we know, no one has been able to reach her or has talked to her since (July 4).”

A missing person’s report was filed after the discovery.

Iskerka said he created the GoFundMe account to pay for a private investigator and any other costs surrounding the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call Athens-Clarke County police at 706-613-3888, ext. 792.

Raisa Habersham from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.

