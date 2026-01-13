WATCH: Police chase with stolen U-Haul ends with Georgia suspect hiding in cemetery bushes

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A middle Georgia man is behind bars after officials say he led police on a chase along Interstate 75 and several neighborhoods in a stolen U-Haul.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office posted video of the chase on their Facebook page on Tuesday from the chasing deputy’s dashcam.

Investigators said deputies tried pulling over the stolen box truck along I-75 when the driver sped away.

The video shows the deputy following the U-Haul speeding through several highly populated neighborhoods.

TRENDING STORIES:

Eventually, the deputy catches up to the truck after the driver stopped in a cemetery.

The driver jumped out and ran.

Deputies eventually found the driver hiding in some bushes in the cemetery.

The Sheriff’s Office said he was wanted on warrants out of Bibb, Jones, and Laurens counties.

He was charged with multiple traffic violations and taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

©2026 Cox Media Group