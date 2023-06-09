Police arrest suspect they say wrapped GA man’s body in plastic, dumped under bridge in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Ga. — Investigators in Florida say they have found the suspect they say is responsible for killing a man, who then wrapped the body in plastic and dumped it under a bridge in Brantley County.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it was called out for a missing person’s case in Nov. 2022 involving possible foul play.

Just a day before that, the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office said it was called out to a bridge for something suspicious seen under it, in the water.

“Upon further investigation, it was revealed there was a body of a male wrapped in plastic,” the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to help with the case and ultimately contacted the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office about the body.

Investigators were able to positively ID the man.

On Tuesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Peeples and charged him with murder. He is also facing charges of Abuse of a dead human body, false imprisonment - adult (2 counts), false imprisonment - child under 13 years of age, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon, our sister-station ActionNewsJax reported.

Peeples has been in the Duval County Jail since Feb. 9 on a charge of possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon, JSO’s online Inmate Information Search shows.

His next court date is set for June 28.

