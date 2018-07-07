Police: 13 arrested in outdoor crack cocaine market bust

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Griffin police said they busted an open-air drug market Friday that sold multiple different drugs, including crack cocaine.
Thirteen people were arrested in relation to the bust, including three who are accused of selling crack cocaine or marijuana, Griffin police said in a news release.
The bust happened in the 500 block of East Central Avenue near North 2nd Street, the release said. Police said they received numerous complaints about drugs in the area.
Dontrell Mangham, 26, and Kelsey Walker, 48, were charged with the sale of crack cocaine and possession of cocaine, the release said. Randall Hunt, 22, was charged with the sale of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Mangham and Hunt also face charges of participation in criminal street gang activity.
Seven others were charged with possession of cocaine, and three others face possession of marijuana or other drug related object charges, the release said.
An investigation is ongoing.
This story was written by our news partners at AJC News.
