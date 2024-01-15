Plumbers, families who suffered broken pipes warn others to protect pipes ahead of winter weather

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — With freezing temperatures predicted to settle over the metro this week, plumbers are reminding families to take it seriously and prepare their pipes.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco was live on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. with workers preparing for a potentially busy week due to winter weather conditions.

Some plumbers are out in the field helping homeowners wrap pipes before they freeze.

Francisco spoke with a homeowner whose pipes froze in South Fulton last Winter.

Renaldo Walters and his family were without water for days.

“Ended up with a $4,000 water bill,” said Walters.

Before dark Sunday, he was trying to prevent it from happening again.

He unhooked the water hose from the outside pocket. Plumbers suggest getting a faucet insulator to cover it and cover exposed pipes outside with foam sleeves.

Customers were buying those at hardware stores Sunday evening.

“Oh my gosh, my daughter actually brought it to my attention and told me it was going to get really cold,” said Max Azemard.

Plumbers say some simpler things you can do now are:

Open cabinets under sinks to let warm air circulate around the plumbing.

Unhook the water hose running to washing machines that are in garages.

Don’t let your thermostats dip below 55 degrees.

Let warm water drip from all the faucets in your house or apartment.

Winter weather advisory through Tuesday at 10 a.m.

