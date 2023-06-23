Pit bull that attacked woman survived being shot in head. It’s now been euthanized

VILLA RICA, Ga. — A dog sitter says she thought she was going to die when she was attacked by a pit bull she was watching. A month later, that dog has been euthanized.

Samantha Hesler says she getting ready to walk a pit bull named Wild Bill when it latched onto her arm and refused to let go.

Hesler told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that she shouted for her teenage daughter to bring her a gun. The 16-year-old brought her a butcher’s knife from the kitchen.

She says she started to stab the dog, but it wasn’t until she stabbed Wild Bill in the eye, causing him to release long enough for her to escape.

Carroll County Animal Control confirmed on Friday that the pit bull had been euthanized. Their report says the dog was tased and shot in the head with a less lethal bean bag before they were able to subdue him.

Hesler says she later learned the dog’s owner was training him to be aggressive.

The family set up a GoFundMe campaign to help offset family costs for the family.

