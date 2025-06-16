Piedmont opens new emergency room in Gilmer County

ELLIJAY, Ga. — Piedmont Healthcare announced their new healthcare campus had opened in Gilmer County, bringing a new emergency room to the area.

In their announcement, Piedmont said the Mountainside campus was open in East Ellijay, with CEO Denise Ray saying it was an important step for bringing advanced healthcare closer to home in the community.

“This campus is a testament to our commitment to the people of this region,” Ray said. “We are here to serve, to heal and grow with this community.”

Piedmont Healthcare officials said the new services at Piedmont Mountainside include an emergency department, outpatient imaging center, obstetrics and gynecology services and more.

The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office also shared news about the opening, telling the public to go to the new location in Ellijay rather than the old emergency room facility on Old Highway 5 South, which is now closed.

