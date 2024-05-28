Person hit by train in Hall County, shutting down road

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was hit by a train.

According to the sheriff’s office, there was a train accident involving a person.

The person was injured and transported to the hospital. There is no word on his or her condition.

HCSO said it happened in the area of Dorsey Street and Industrial Boulevard in Gainesville.

Traffic on both Dorsey Street and Industrial Boulevard is impacted.

At this time, the road is closed.

The sheriff’s office did not say when the road is expected to reopen.

The investigation is ongoing.

