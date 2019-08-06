Perfect proposal foiled after thief steals engagement ring during dinner

ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta couple is celebrating an engagement they will surely never forget.
Ethan's plan was to take his girlfriend Chanler to a romantic dinner in midtown. Chanler thought that they were going to their lake house afterwards for the weekend.
But the real plan was to take her back to her parents' place in Suwannee to propose.
Except the perfect proposal was thwarted when, after dinner, they discovered their car had been broken into and the ring -- among other things -- was gone.
"She walked up and was, like, ‘What's wrong? It's just a window. They just took your bag. We can get all that back.' I was, like, ‘No you don't understand,'" Ethan said.
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman will have the latest on the investigation and how the couple still made the night magical.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}