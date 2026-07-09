People handcuffed outside Motel 6, placed into police van

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have taken a few people into custody during an investigation at a DeKalb County motel.

Chamblee and Doraville officers are currently investigating outside the Motel 6 on Chamblee Tucker Road right off Interstate 85. Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach saw officers place a couple of people in handcuffs into the back of a Doraville police van. Police have not said what prompted their investigation.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll bring you all the latest developments on Channel 2 Action News at Noon and starting at 4:00 p.m.

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