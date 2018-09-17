0 Pediatrician accused of groping several women

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Pediatrician Dr. Jose Rios was arrested by Chamblee police at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta following accusations of sexual assault from several women.

Police say when they came through the doors of the primary care center to arrest Rios, he tried to run out the back door.

The allegations of groping against Rios goes back as far as five years, the most recent alleged incident took place in June.

"We obtained warrants for him and charging this guy with two counts of sexual battery," Chamblee Police Capt. Ernesto Ford said.

Police were alerted to the allegations after a Hispanic radio personality talked about it on her radio show.

The women told Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes the women were afraid to come forward with these allegations, because of their immigration status.

Fernandes spoke with one of the women, who did not want to be identified.

She told Fernandes she brought her three children to the primary care center a few months ago to see Rios.

She said she was surprised when he touched her inappropriately in front of her kids.

The woman says when she asked Rios why he did that she says he apologized.

The women told Fernandes she only came forward to police because she knew two other women already reported alleged sexual battery to police.

A spokeswoman with the primary care center sent this statement:

"We are cooperating with authorities after a physician was taken into custody by Chamblee police. The allegations involve the physician and an adult female, who was not a patient. The physician was immediately placed on administrative leave. The health and safety of our patients and their families remain our top priority."

