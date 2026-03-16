PAWS Atlanta celebrates 60th anniversary

Georgia’s oldest no-kill shelter, PAWS Atlanta, is marking 60 years of aiding animals in 2026.

In honor of the occasion, PAWS launched a $1 million fundraising campaign as well as created a new five-year strategic plan for the shelter, including renewed mission and vision statements.

“PAWS Atlanta stands at a pivotal moment in its history,” according to a statement in the 2026-2030 strategic plan.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

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