School renaming street after Georgia student who survived getting hit by car

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Paulding County high school student severely injured after she was hit a car will be remembered forever at the school where it happened.

The Paulding County School District announced it will rename the street around North Paulding High School after Kendall Thomas.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones has been following Kendall’s recovery since the accident in 2022.

Georgia State Patrol says a driver hit Kendall as she was walking on her way to football practice.

Kendall suffered a severe brain injury, and doctors thought she would never walk or talk. But she has made amazing progress. Kendall is not only standing, she is talking, even reading scripture in church

Kendall told Jones she can’t wait to see her name on the street sign. An unveiling ceremony will take place on Jan. 16.

