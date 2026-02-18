Paulding man found guilty of child sex crimes

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Dallas man has been found guilty on multiple charges involving crimes against children, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, William Prather was convicted of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of child molestation, false imprisonment, and three counts of sexual exploitation of children.

The PCSO says the case was thoroughly investigated by its detectives before being presented in court.

"We appreciate the steadfast work, dedication, and commitment of our District Attorney’s Office, who time and time again continue to ensure that people in our community who commit crimes or cause harm are put exactly where they need to be‚" the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Authorities did not immediately release sentencing details.

