Paulding County student sends SRO sweet thank you note for ‘being my friend’

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — For some students, it can be tough adjusting to a school routine. But if they can find the right help, it can make all the difference.

That’s the case for one Paulding County student whose friendship with a student resource officer will touch your heart.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office says a student, Kolt Boggs, had trouble adjusting to his school earlier this year. Cpl. Craig Cross stepped in to help Kolt.

It started off with Cross walking Kolt to his classes and sharing stories with each other. Their walk and talks eventually turned into a friendship that gave Kolt the confidence he needed to succeed at school.

Last week, he surprised Cross with a heartwarming thank you note.

“Thank you for being my friend and always taking me to class. You made school easier for me. I love you,” Kolt wrote.

The sheriff’s office says Cross’ friendship with the Boggs family extends outside the classroom. The SRO showed up to support Kolt at his baseball games.

“We are forever thankful for the impact he has made in Kolt’s life and hope they stay friends for a long time,” his mother McKenzie wrote on the sheriff’s Facebook page.

