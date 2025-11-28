Officer’s home burns in Hiram on Thanksgiving

HIRAM, Ga. — The home of a police officer caught fire on Thanksgiving.

The fire broke out earlier Thursday on Baywood Crossing in Hiram, prompting a swift response from Paulding County Fire and Rescue crews.

Despite strong winds that complicated firefighting efforts, the blaze was successfully contained, preventing it from spreading to nearby homes.

The home affected by the fire belongs to an officer of the Hiram Police Department. The officer wasn’t named.

No injuries were reported among residents or firefighters.

The Paulding Public Safety Appreciation Foundation has started a fundraiser to support the officer’s family during this challenging time.

Hiram PD reports the house and contents look like a total loss.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and further details about the extent of the damage have not been disclosed.

